Biden’s ‘soul is in jeopardy,’ archbishop says 

“I wish he was as orthodox in his Catholic faith as he is in doing what Planned Parenthood instructs him to do.”

A prominent archbishop of the Catholic Church said President Joe Biden’s “soul is in jeopardy” during a Thursday interview.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City in Kansas, the chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, told EWTN News Nightly that Biden’s pro-abortion actions “are so contrary to our moral teaching.”

Naumann was asked what he would say to Biden, a self-professed Catholic, if he had the opportunity.

“I would say, ‘Wake up. Think about what you’re really doing here.’ I mean, his soul is in jeopardy, I believe,” said Naumann.

“You know, when they use euphemisms, when you’re violating fundamental human rights you use euphemisms, and so you say ‘this is health care for the poor,’” he continued. “What other health care procedure does two people go in, one comes out dead and the other one scarred emotionally, spiritually, and sometimes even physically?”

On the eve of the March for Life, President Biden signed an executive order rescinding the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits foreign organizations that promote or provide abortions from receiving American taxpayer dollars.

“It is grievous that one of President Biden’s first official acts actively promotes the destruction of human lives in developing nations. This Executive Order is antithetical to reason, violates human dignity, and is incompatible with Catholic teaching,” Naumann said in a press release last week.

He told EWTN that rescinding the policy forces “the sexual revolution on the third world countries.”

“It’s really tragic that anyone would do this, but particularly one who professes to be Catholic,” he said. “I think it’s very contrary to what he campaigned on as being a unifying president. I mean, he’s obviously in debt to pro-abortion forces within his party and he’s just conforming to them.”

“I wish he was as orthodox in his Catholic faith as he is in doing what Planned Parenthood instructs him to do,” Naumann added.

In a statement earlier this month, Naumann responded to President Biden’s celebration of the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling.

“It is deeply disturbing and tragic that any president would praise and commit to codifying a Supreme Court ruling that denies unborn children their most basic human and civil right, the right to life, under the euphemistic disguise of a health service,” said Naumann. “I take this opportunity to remind all Catholics that the Catechism states, ‘Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable.’”

WATCH: